UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Logs 11,028 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Nears 800,000

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

Philippines logs 11,028 new COVID-19 cases, total nears 800,000

MANILA, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 11,028 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 795,051.

The death toll climbed to 13,425 after two more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 9.7 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

More Filipinos will receive the jabs as the government ramps up its COVID-19 immunization drive this week, urging frontline medical workers and senior citizens with underlying conditions to get inoculated.

The DOH said it is speeding up the vaccination of its over 1.7 million healthcare workers.

Manila City Mayor Francisco Domagoso got his Sinovac jab on Sunday after the government allowed the vaccination of mayors and governors in Metro Manila and areas with high infection rates.

Domagoso vouched for the safety of the Chinese vaccine. "It's an approved, safe product (approved) by our regulatory agency," he told reporters after getting the vaccine, urging his constituents to take the shots.

Metro Manila and its four adjacent areas remain under strict lockdown measures for another week as infections continue to surge.

The Philippines began vaccinations on March 1, a day after the first batch of Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine donated by China arrived in the country.

The government aims to inoculate up to 70 million Filipinos this year to achieve herd immunity, starting with health care workers and the elderly.

Related Topics

China Immunity Metro Died Manila Philippines January March Sunday 2020 From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

SHD welcomes over 15,000 visitors in 8 days in Kho ..

7 minutes ago

Masdar announces partnership with Circle of Hope t ..

22 minutes ago

ALDAR launches second cycle of &#039;Manassah&#039 ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 2,113 new COVID-19 cases, 2,279 reco ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Amazon join hands to support start- ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Heritage Days weaving UAE’s rich craftsm ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.