Philippines Logs 1,158 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MANILA, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The Philippines reported 1,158 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 4,047,878.

The Department of Health said the number of active cases fell to 18,387, while 11 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 64,856.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 456 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73.8 million people.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

