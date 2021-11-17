UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 1,190 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Exceeds 46,000

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Philippines logs 1,190 new COVID-19 cases, death toll exceeds 46,000

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,190 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 2,820,494.

The DOH also reported that 309 more people have died from COVID-19 complications in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the corona-virus-related death toll to 46,117. Of the newly reported deaths, only 18 fatalities occurred in November.

The Philippine government has allowed limited face-to-face school classes in areas under alert levels 1, 2, and 3, acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said on Wednesday.

The resumed classroom study is subject to certain conditions, such as 50 percent indoor venue capacity, no opposition from the local government unit concerned, and participation of fully vaccinated teaching and non-teaching personnel and students only, Nograles said.

The Philippines is currently implementing a scale of 1 to 5 alert level system based on the COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rate.

Alert 1 is the lowest, and 5, the highest. Metro Manila is now under alert level 2.

On Wednesday, the Philippines began administering COVID-19 booster shots to fully vaccinated front-line health workers.

The Philippines has administered more than 71.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Wednesday, with more than 32 million people being fully vaccinated. The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 percent of its 110 million population this year.

To date, the Philippines has received more than 128 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from different vaccine makers, including Sinovac in China.

The Philippines' food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the emergency use authorization for India's Covovax vaccine against COVID-19, FDA Director General Enrique Domingo said on Wednesday.

Domingo said the Covovax vaccine, which will be manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, is approved for use on adults aged 18 and above.

Related Topics

India China Metro Died Alert Manila Philippines November From Government Asia Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares heartfelt birthday n ..

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares heartfelt birthday note for daughter Aaradhya

3 minutes ago
 Bushra says she pretends to be Sumbul on phone cal ..

Bushra says she pretends to be Sumbul on phone call with mother

20 minutes ago
 Balochistan's centuries old trees under threat as ..

Balochistan's centuries old trees under threat as cold weather scales deforestat ..

27 minutes ago
 Fire erupts in Victoria Center Saddar

Fire erupts in Victoria Center Saddar

27 minutes ago
 UN backs plans to ensure regular, healthy school m ..

UN backs plans to ensure regular, healthy school meals

27 minutes ago
 Logistics Center in Bruzgi Checkpoint Hosts Over 1 ..

Logistics Center in Bruzgi Checkpoint Hosts Over 1,000 Migrants - Belarussian Re ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.