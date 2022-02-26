Philippines logs 1,223 new COVID-19 cases, 3,660,020 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

MANILA, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,223 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,660,020.

The DOH said 128 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 56,351.

Guido David, a professor at the University of the Philippines and OCTA Research fellow, said the COVID-19 situation in Metro Manila remained at low risk with a positivity rate of 4 percent.

Citing DOH data, David said the capital region's reproduction number as of Friday was 0.21, healthcare utilization rate at 25 percent, and intensive care unit utilization rate at 27 percent.