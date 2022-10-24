UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 1,334 New COVID-19 Cases, 35 More Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Philippines logs 1,334 new COVID-19 cases, 35 more deaths

MANILA, Oct. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) --:The Philippines reported 1,334 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,995,967.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases dropped to 22,850, while 35 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, taking the death toll to 63,814.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 367 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73.4 million people.

Related Topics

Died Manila Philippines From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

34 minutes ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

1 hour ago
 Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

2 hours ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.