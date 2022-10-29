Philippines logs 1,379 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) ::The Philippines reported 1,379 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,999,226.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases dropped to 21,215, while 38 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 63,921.

Metro Manila, the Philippine capital with over 13 million people, tallied 326 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73.5 million people