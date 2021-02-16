UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Logs 1,391 New COVID-19 Cases, Growth Rate Decreasing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Philippines logs 1,391 new COVID-19 cases, growth rate decreasing

MANILA, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Tuesday 1,391 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 552,246.

The death toll climbed to 11,524 after seven more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said, adding that 45 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 511,796.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million people, has tested over 7.86 million people since the disease emerged in January last year.

The Philippines' fight against the COVID-19 is improving, the DOH said, although there are still some regions with increasing rates.

"National growth rate is still showing a decrease, with initial signs of a plateauing trend from the mid-January increase," Alethea de Guzman of the DOH's Epidemiology Bureau said in an online briefing on Tuesday.

Coronavirus cases slightly spiked in mid-January due to increased mobility, crowding, and gatherings over the holidays, the DOH said.

While Metro Manila has a "negative growth rate", de Guzman said eight cities in the capital show a spike in cases.

She said the healthcare utilization rate in all regions "are at the safe zone." However, she stressed the need to sustain the health care capacity "across all levels." "Mortality counts have continued to decline," de Guzman added.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque reported to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during a televised meeting on Monday night that the DOH is implementing aggressive response strategies to contain the spread of the more transmissible COVID-19 variant.

Duque said the DOH is coordinating with different regions with spiking infections to monitor the new variants.

The Philippines has detected 44 people that caught the new coronavirus variant first found in Britain. Only three are active cases as of Sunday, the DOH said, adding that one patient has died and 40 have recovered.

Related Topics

Holidays Metro Died Manila Philippines January Sunday All From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Online sale of PSL tickets will start tomorrow

22 minutes ago

UAE, Niger discuss ties on sidelines of G5 Sahel S ..

26 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s passport will expire tonight

34 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 10 Play with MediaTek Helio G35 is now ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

1 hour ago

111,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.