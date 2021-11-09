UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 1,409 New COVID-19 Cases

Tue 09th November 2021

MANILA, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,409 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,806,694.

The DOH also reported that 46 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 44,567.

"The lower deaths reported today is due to technical issues," the DOH said in a statement.

The DOH said 14 laboratories failed to submit data.

The Philippines is accelerating the vaccination drive to allow more businesses to operate and speed up economic recovery while controlling the infection, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said.

The Philippine economy grew 7.1 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021, up from the -11.6 percent in the same period last year at the height of the pandemic.

"The careful balancing between COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 needs led to the continued expansion of most (economic) sectors," Chua told a virtual news conference.

