Philippines Logs 1,474 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Nears 47,000
Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 02:40 PM
MANILA, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,474 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,824,499.
The DOH also reported that 205 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 46,903.
The Philippines, which has a population of around 110 million, has tested more than 22 million people since the pandemic.