Philippines Logs 1,500 New COVID-19 Cases, 33 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Philippines logs 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

MANILA, Sept. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Philippines reported 1,500 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,943,153.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases dropped to 27,553, while 33 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 62,882.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 671 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73 million people.

