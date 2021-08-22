UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 16,044 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 1,839,635

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 02:30 PM

Philippines logs 16,044 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,839,635

MANILA, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 16,044 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,839,635.

The death toll climbed to 31,810 after 215 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The Philippines reported 17,231 new cases on Friday, its biggest single-day spike so far. The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested nearly 17 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

Related Topics

Died Philippines January Sunday 2020 From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pa ..

New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pandemic in federal entities

22 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

2 hours ago
 India announces 30,948 COVID-19 cases

India announces 30,948 COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 Australia&#039;s lockdown to remain after announci ..

Australia&#039;s lockdown to remain after announcing 914 cases

3 hours ago
 China reports 32 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

China reports 32 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

4 hours ago
 Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who sh ..

Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who share UAE’s humanitarian visio ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.