Philippines logs 1,660 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) APP):The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,660 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,720,054.

Currently there are 14,218 active cases and the death toll remains unchanged at 60,640 with no new deaths reported from the pandemic on Monday.

The country's COVID-19 infections are rising in number. The DOH recorded 10,271 COVID-19 cases in a weekly bulletin from July 4 to 10, 39 percent higher than the previous week.

The Philippines reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 this year with 39,004 new cases. The country, with around 110 million population, has tested over 31 million people for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.