UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 1,764 New COVID-19 Cases, 33 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Philippines logs 1,764 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths

MANILA, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) --:The Philippines reported 1,764 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,958,786.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases dropped to 25,733, while 33 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, taking the country's death toll to 63,111.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 846 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73.2 million people.

Related Topics

Died Manila Philippines From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beau ..

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beautiful reception

13 minutes ago
 "I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memo ..

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memon confirms

1 hour ago
 T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperat ..

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

3 hours ago
 Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

4 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.