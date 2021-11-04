UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 1,766 New COVID-19 Cases, Continuing Downward Trend

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

MANILA, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,766 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country on Thursday, continuing a downward trend.

The newly recorded coronavirus infections brought the total tally to 2,795,642.

The DOH also reported 239 more deaths from COVID-19 complications in the country, taking the total death toll to 43,825. Two laboratories failed to submit data on Thursday.

The DOH has reported less than 2,000 daily cases for two days since Wednesday when 1,591 cases were recorded, the lowest since Feb. 24.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 21.5 million people for the coronavirus infection since the virus outbreak.

