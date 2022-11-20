Philippines logs 1,774 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

MANILA, Nov. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :--:The Philippines reported 1,774 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 4,023,798.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases rose to 19,267, while 17 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, taking the death toll to 64,458.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 408 new cases.