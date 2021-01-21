UrduPoint.com
Philippines Logs 1,783 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Nears 508,000

MANILA, Jan. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Thursday 1,783 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 507,717.

The death toll climbed to 10,116 after 74 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said. It added 500 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 467,475.

The Philippines, with a population of 110 million, has tested over 6.98 million people since the disease emerged in January last year.

