Philippines logs 18,528 new COVID-19 daily cases, total rises to 1,954,023

MANILA, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) --:The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines surged to 1,954,023 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 18,528 new daily cases on Sunday, the second highest daily tally recorded in the country.

The DOH added that the death toll climbed to 33,109 after 101 more patients died from the viral disease.

Seven laboratories failed to submit data.

The Philippines has reported more than 12,500 average daily new cases since Aug. 1. On Saturday, the Southeast Asian country reported its highest single-day spike with 19,441 cases.

The Delta variant continues to spread in the country. On Sunday, the DOH reported 516 new Delta cases. The Philippines has detected 1,789 Delta cases through its limited genome sequencing, mainly locally transmitted.