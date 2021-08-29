UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 18,528 New COVID-19 Daily Cases, Total Rises To 1,954,023

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

Philippines logs 18,528 new COVID-19 daily cases, total rises to 1,954,023

MANILA, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) --:The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines surged to 1,954,023 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 18,528 new daily cases on Sunday, the second highest daily tally recorded in the country.

The DOH added that the death toll climbed to 33,109 after 101 more patients died from the viral disease.

Seven laboratories failed to submit data.

The Philippines has reported more than 12,500 average daily new cases since Aug. 1. On Saturday, the Southeast Asian country reported its highest single-day spike with 19,441 cases.

The Delta variant continues to spread in the country. On Sunday, the DOH reported 516 new Delta cases. The Philippines has detected 1,789 Delta cases through its limited genome sequencing, mainly locally transmitted.

Related Topics

Died Philippines Sunday From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ ..

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ course

4 minutes ago
 UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recove ..

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

49 minutes ago
 IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewabl ..

IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewable energy transition

49 minutes ago
 Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar ..

Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar physicist

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Ministe ..

UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Minister discuss cooperation

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory P ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory Policy for Clean Energy Certifi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.