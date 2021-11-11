Philippines logs 1,974 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,811,248

UrduPoint.com

MANILA, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,974 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Thursday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,811,248.

The DOH also reported that 142 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 44,866.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte approved the nationwide implementation of a COVID-19 alert level system that applies "granular" COVID-19 lockdown on areas with high virus clusters instead of the whole region or province.

The system replaced the community quarantine classification system that imposed hard lockdowns to regions since last year.

The emergence of the Delta coronavirus variant triggered a third wave of infections that peaked in September when the DOH reported its highest daily tally on Sept. 11, with 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, which has an around 110 million population, has tested more than 21 million people since the pandemic.

