Philippines Logs 1,997 New COVID-19 Cases, Total At 2,815,080

Sun 14th November 2021

MANILA, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,997 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,815,080.

The DOH also reported that 238 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 45,272.

The DOH has earlier clarified that the daily death tally includes those previously tagged as recoveries in the past months and reclassified as deaths after final validation.

The emergence of the Delta variant of COVID-19 triggered a third wave of infections that peaked in September, when the DOH reported its highest daily tally of 26,303 cases on Sept. 11.

The Philippines, with a population of 110 million, has tested more than 21 million people since the pandemic outbreak.

