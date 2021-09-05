UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 20,019 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 2,080,984

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 02:10 PM

MANILA, Sept. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 20,019 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,080,984.

The DOH also reported 173 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the country's death toll to 34,234, and added five laboratories failed to submit data.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 17.5 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

