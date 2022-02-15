UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 2,010 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 02:40 PM

MANILA, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,010 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,641,940.

The DOH said 52 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 55,146. The number of active cases dropped to 72,305 as the country's positivity rate also decreased to 10.4 percent.

The Philippines is now classified as "low risk" for COVID-19, downgraded from "moderate risk" amid the continuing decline in new infections, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said late Monday.

However, the government is well prepared if a possible surge of COVID-19 infections appears, he added.

"Our health systems capacity is very much prepared for any eventuality and that in case of another surge in infections, we have a lot of excess available facilities," he said.

At least 319 areas are still under hard lockdown due to virus clusters, according to the national police.

The Philippines has seen four waves of COVID-19 infection since 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 this year with 39,004 cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 26 million people.

