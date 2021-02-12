Philippines logs 2,022 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 545,000

MANILA, Feb. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Friday 2,022 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 545,300.

The death toll climbed to 11,495 after 26 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said. It added that 333 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 500,654.

The Philippines, which has about a 110-million population, has tested over 7.74 million people since the disease emerged in January last year.

The government is easing some coronavirus quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila to spur economic activities in areas under general community quarantine, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Friday.

Roque said in a televised press conference that the inter-agency coronavirus task force has approved the reopening and further expansion of some businesses, including driving schools, libraries, traditional cinemas, video arcades, archives, museums, and cultural centers.

Also approved is the reopening of limited tourist attractions, such as parks, theme parks, natural sites, and historical landmarks, Roque said.