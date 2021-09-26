Philippines logs 20,755 new COVID-19 cases, total surges to 2,490,858

MANILA, Sept. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 20,755 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,490,858.

The country's COVID-19 death toll remained at 37,405. The DOH has not updated the number of deaths since Friday due to "technical issues."The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 19 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.