Philippines Logs 21,411 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Tops 35,000
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 02:50 PM
MANILA, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 21,411 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,227,367.
The DOH also reported 168 more coronavirus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 35,145 in the country.
The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 18 million people since the COVID-19 outbreak in January 2020. On Saturday, the DOH reported the country's highest ever daily tally, with 26,303 cases.