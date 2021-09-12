Philippines logs 21,411 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 35,000

MANILA, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 21,411 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,227,367.

The DOH also reported 168 more coronavirus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 35,145 in the country.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 18 million people since the COVID-19 outbreak in January 2020. On Saturday, the DOH reported the country's highest ever daily tally, with 26,303 cases.