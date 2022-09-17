UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 2,275 New COVID-19 Cases, 35 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MANILA, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The Philippines reported 2,275 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,918,329.

The country's Department of Health said the number of active cases dropped to 26,271, while 35 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 62,514.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 1,199 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 72.8 million people.

