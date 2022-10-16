UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 2,367 COVID Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The Philippines reported 2,367 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,980,629.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases dropped to 26,404, while 38 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 63,477.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 921 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73.3 million people.

