Philippines logs 2,459 new COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths

MANILA, Oct. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The Philippines reported 2,459 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,978,354.

The Department of Health said the number of active cases rose to 26,399, while 36 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 63,439.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 951 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73.3 million people.