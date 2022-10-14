UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 2,459 New COVID-19 Cases, 36 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Philippines logs 2,459 new COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths

MANILA, Oct. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The Philippines reported 2,459 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,978,354.

The Department of Health said the number of active cases rose to 26,399, while 36 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 63,439.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 951 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73.3 million people.

Related Topics

Died Manila Philippines From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Electricity generation, supply restored in the cou ..

Electricity generation, supply restored in the country: Power Division

19 minutes ago
 IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continu ..

IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continued support

28 minutes ago
 China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: ..

China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

35 minutes ago
 Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are t ..

Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are the basic units of a welfare st ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chanc ..

Vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chance to Win Cash Prizes and Amazi ..

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social med ..

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social media

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.