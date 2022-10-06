UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 2,562 New COVID-19 Cases, 38 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Philippines logs 2,562 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths

MANILLA,Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Philippines reported 2,562 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Thursday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,961,349.

The Department of Health (DOH) said Metro Manila, the Philippine capital with over 13 million people, tallied 1,174 new cases, and the number of active cases or patients still battling COVID-19 rose to 26,380 from Wednesday's 25,733.

The DOH said 38 patients died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 63,149.

The Philippines, with around 110 million population, has tested over 32.7

Related Topics

Metro Died Manila Philippines From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Sta ..

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Stadium from today

1 hour ago
 Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge th ..

Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge threatening case

2 hours ago
 All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilit ..

All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: FM

2 hours ago
 Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money launderi ..

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money laundering case

4 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will b ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will bring revolutionary changes in ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.