Philippines logs 2,562 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths

MANILLA,Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Philippines reported 2,562 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Thursday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,961,349.

The Department of Health (DOH) said Metro Manila, the Philippine capital with over 13 million people, tallied 1,174 new cases, and the number of active cases or patients still battling COVID-19 rose to 26,380 from Wednesday's 25,733.

The DOH said 38 patients died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 63,149.

The Philippines, with around 110 million population, has tested over 32.7