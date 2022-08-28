Philippines logs 2,565 new COVID-19 cases, 54 more deaths

MANILLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The Philippines reported 2,565 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,872,405.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases fell to 29,807, while 54 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 61,613.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 865 new cases.