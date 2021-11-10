UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 2,646 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 2,809,311

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Philippines logs 2,646 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,809,311

MANILA, Nov. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,646 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 2,809,311.

The DOH also reported that 99 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 44,665. Seven laboratories failed to submit data.

The Philippine authorities have eased lockdown restrictions in Metro Manila, the epicenter of the outbreak, after the COVID-19 cases decreased and the vaccination rate improved to allow more businesses to operate.

The emergence of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus triggered a third wave of infections that peaked in September when the DOH reported its highest daily tally on Sept. 11, with 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested almost 22 million people for COVID-19 since the virus' outbreak in the Southeast Asian country.

Related Topics

Metro Died Manila Philippines September From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE endorses policy action agenda for transition t ..

UAE endorses policy action agenda for transition to sustainable food and agricul ..

25 minutes ago
 Japan launches small Epsilon rocket carrying 9 sat ..

Japan launches small Epsilon rocket carrying 9 satellites

41 minutes ago
 German Vaccination Committee Recommends Only BioNT ..

German Vaccination Committee Recommends Only BioNTech/Pfizer Vaccine for People ..

41 minutes ago
 Proper disposal of hospitals waste directed

Proper disposal of hospitals waste directed

41 minutes ago
 various games matches decided on second day

Various games matches decided on second day

41 minutes ago
 UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme d ..

UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme drivers in war-hit north

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.