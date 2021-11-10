Philippines logs 2,646 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,809,311

MANILA, Nov. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,646 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 2,809,311.

The DOH also reported that 99 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 44,665. Seven laboratories failed to submit data.

The Philippine authorities have eased lockdown restrictions in Metro Manila, the epicenter of the outbreak, after the COVID-19 cases decreased and the vaccination rate improved to allow more businesses to operate.

The emergence of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus triggered a third wave of infections that peaked in September when the DOH reported its highest daily tally on Sept. 11, with 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested almost 22 million people for COVID-19 since the virus' outbreak in the Southeast Asian country.