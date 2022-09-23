UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 2,702 New COVID-19 Cases, 38 More Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Philippines logs 2,702 new COVID-19 cases, 38 more deaths

MANILA, Sept. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Philippines reported 2,702 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,929,819.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases rose to 28,030, while 38 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 62,695.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 1,315 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 72.9 million people.

