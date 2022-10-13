UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 2,883 New COVID-19 Cases, 40 More Deaths

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Philippines logs 2,883 new COVID-19 cases, 40 more deaths

MANILA, Oct. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Philippines reported 2,883 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,975,884.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases rose to 25,293, while 40 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, taking the death toll to 63,403.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 1,188 new cases.

Guido David, a professor at the University of the Philippines and OCTA Research fellow, said the coronavirus positivity rate in Metro Manila and other select provinces decreased, while the infection rate in at least seven areas across the country remained "very high."The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73.3 million people.

Related Topics

Metro Died David Manila Philippines From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

2 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

2 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

2 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

2 hours ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

2 hours ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.