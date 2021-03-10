Philippines logs 2,886 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 603,000

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Wednesday 2,886 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the Southeast Asian country's total tally to 603,308.

The death toll climbed to 12,545 after 17 more patients died from the corona-virus epidemic, the DOH said. It added that 221 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 546,293.

Treatment czar of the National Task Force Against COVID-19 Leopoldo Vega alerted people of the "uptrend" in COVID-19 infections in densely populated Metro Manila and other regions in recent days, saying that it might put a strain on hospitals if the transmission continues.

Vega said the transmission that Metro Manila and other regions are experiencing now "is almost a repeat of what happened" in July-August last year.

Local government units are doubling efforts to curb the spread of the corona-virus epidemic in their localities.

Metro Manila mayors are mulling implementing a unified curfew in the capital region again.Several streets and communities in Metro Manila are currently under strict corona-virus lock-down due to clusters of infections. Metro Manila, home to about 13 million people, remains the epicenter of the outbreak in the country.