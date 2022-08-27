Philippines logs 2,986 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths

MANILA, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) APP):The Philippines reported 2,986 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,869,976.

The Department of Health said the number of active cases rose to 31,615, and 40 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, taking the death toll to 61,559.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 872 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 72.3 million people.