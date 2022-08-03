Philippines logs 3,047 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

MANILA, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) --:The Philippines reported 3,047 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,785,869.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases dropped to 31,992.

The number of active cases has fallen for the second straight day.

The DOH said 13 additional patients died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 60,762.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 71.4 million people.