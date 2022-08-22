UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 3,077 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 New Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Philippines logs 3,077 new COVID-19 cases, 29 new deaths

MANILA, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) --:The Philippines reported 3,077 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,858,838.

The Department of Health said the number of active cases dropped to 33,774, while 29 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, taking the coronavirus death toll to 61,386.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 72.3 million people.

