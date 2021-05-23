UrduPoint.com
Philippines Logs 3,083 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Rises To 19,951

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 04:30 PM

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Sunday 3,083 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,179,812.

The death toll climbed to 19,951 after 38 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

"The relatively low number of new cases was due to the simultaneous updates being made in the COVIDKaya," the DOH said, referring to the digital platform for COVID-19 information management in the Philippines.

The DOH said some case data from the COVID-19 Document Repository System were not included in the COVIDKaya platform and were not included in Sunday's bulletin.

The Philippines is ramping up the vaccination drive, aiming to inoculate up to 70 million Filipinos to achieve herd immunity this year. The country has administered over 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday to over 3 million Filipinos.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested over 12 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

