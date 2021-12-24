UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 310 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Tops 51,000

MANILA, Dec. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 310 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,838,032.

The DOH also reported that 69 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 51,050.

Five laboratories failed to submit data, and two were non-operational.

The Philippines, with around 110 million population, has tested more than 23 million people since the pandemic.

