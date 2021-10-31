Philippines logs 3,410 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,410 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,787,276.

The DOH also reported that 128 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 43,172.

The Philippines, which has a population of around 110 million, has tested more than 21.5 million people since the outbreak of pandemic in the country.