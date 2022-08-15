Philippines logs 3,484 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths

MANILA, Aug. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) --:The Philippines reported 3,484 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,835,422.

The Department of Health said the number of active cases fell to 38,982, and 42 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 61,078.

Metro Manila, the Philippine capital with over 13 million people, tallied 1,131 new cases.