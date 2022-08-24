Philippines logs 3,580 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths

MANILA, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Philippines reported 3,580 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,864,034.

The Department of Health said the number of active cases fell to 30,240, while 50 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, the highest since May 1, pushing the country's death toll to 61,476.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 1,212 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 72.3 million people.