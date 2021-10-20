UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 3,656 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 2,735,369

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

Philippines logs 3,656 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,735,369

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,656 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,735,369.

The DOH also reported five more deaths resulted from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 40,977.

"The low number of deaths today are due to technical issues," the DOH said in a statement, referring to its computer data system.

Wednesday's caseload is the lowest since July 13. The DOH reported its highest ever daily tally on Sept. 11, with 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, which has an around 110 million population, has tested nearly 21 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

