Philippines logs 3,822 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

MANILLA,Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The Philippines reported 3,822 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,951,766.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases rose to 29,525, while 34 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 62,981.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 1,692 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73 million people.