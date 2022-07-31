Philippines logs 3,996 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) --:The Philippines reported 3,996 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,772,468.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases rose to 33,509.

One more patient died from COVID-19 complications, taking the coronavirus death toll to 60,719.

The DOH has categorized the current COVID-19 situation in the country as low risk despite a surge in new cases.

"Even with the observed increase in cases, it is more important that our bed and intensive care unit utilization rates stay low, meaning our hospitals stay open and not overwhelmed," the DOH said.