Sun 12th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Philippines logs 402 new COVID-19 cases, 184 new deaths

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 402 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 2,836,592.

The DOH also reported 184 more deaths from the COVID-19 complications in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the corona-virus death toll to 50,280.

Of the newly recorded deaths six occurred this month, it added.

The DOH has reported below 1,000 daily cases since Nov. 24. It recorded the highest daily COVID-19 caseload on Sept. 11, at 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 23 million people for COVID-19 since the pandemic.

