UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Logs 4,114 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

Philippines logs 4,114 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 4,114 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,445,832.

The death toll climbed to 25,296 after 104 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, with a population of more than 110 million, has tested more than 14 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

The Philippines has detected the fast-spreading Delta variant in the samples taken from returning overseas Filipinos with travel history from Saudi Arabia. The detection of two new cases brings the number of Delta cases in the country to 19.

The DOH said the two Filipinos arrived in the Philippines on May 29. Both have recovered after completing the mandatory 10-day isolation period, the DOH said.

Aside from the two Delta cases, the DOH said the latest genome bio-surveillance also detected 132 Alpha variant cases, 119 Beta variant cases, and three Theta variant cases.

The Alpha variant cases in the Philippines totaled 1,217, while the Beta variant cases rose to 1,386, the DOH said, adding that one Delta patient, 47 Alpha patients, and 47 Beta patients have died.

The Philippines has sequenced 7,878 samples since the start of genome sequencing in January.

Related Topics

Died Saudi Arabia Philippines January May 2020 From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Masdar wins tender for 200 MW sol ..

32 minutes ago

‘I came for rough environment in ’63 but it’ ..

32 minutes ago

DMCC registers 1,230 companies in 2021 - best H1 p ..

32 minutes ago

ADJD releases Arabic version of International Fram ..

1 hour ago

EGA’s GAC opens $1 million vocational training c ..

1 hour ago

Freight train derailed near Jamshoro Kotri Station

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.