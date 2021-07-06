Philippines logs 4,114 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 4,114 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,445,832.

The death toll climbed to 25,296 after 104 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, with a population of more than 110 million, has tested more than 14 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

The Philippines has detected the fast-spreading Delta variant in the samples taken from returning overseas Filipinos with travel history from Saudi Arabia. The detection of two new cases brings the number of Delta cases in the country to 19.

The DOH said the two Filipinos arrived in the Philippines on May 29. Both have recovered after completing the mandatory 10-day isolation period, the DOH said.

Aside from the two Delta cases, the DOH said the latest genome bio-surveillance also detected 132 Alpha variant cases, 119 Beta variant cases, and three Theta variant cases.

The Alpha variant cases in the Philippines totaled 1,217, while the Beta variant cases rose to 1,386, the DOH said, adding that one Delta patient, 47 Alpha patients, and 47 Beta patients have died.

The Philippines has sequenced 7,878 samples since the start of genome sequencing in January.