Philippines logs 421 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) APP):The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 421 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,839,111.

The DOH also reported that two more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 51,213, and 16 laboratories failed to submit data, and two were non-operational.

The Philippines, which has an around 110 million population, has tested more than 23.5 million people since the pandemic.