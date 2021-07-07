Philippines logs 4,289 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,450,110

MANILA, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Wednesday 4,289 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,450,110.

The death toll climbed to 25,459 after 164 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested more than 14 million people since the outbreak in January 2020