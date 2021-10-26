Philippines logs 4,393 new COVID-19 cases, 135 new deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANILA, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 4,393 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 2,765,672.

The DOH also reported that 135 more people died from the pandemic, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 42,077.

"The relatively low (number of) cases today is due to lower laboratory output last Sunday," the DOH said in a statement, adding that five laboratories failed to submit data.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 21 million people for the coronavirus infection since the outbreak in January 2020.