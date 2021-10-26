UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 4,393 New COVID-19 Cases, 135 New Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

Philippines logs 4,393 new COVID-19 cases, 135 new deaths

MANILA, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 4,393 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 2,765,672.

The DOH also reported that 135 more people died from the pandemic, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 42,077.

"The relatively low (number of) cases today is due to lower laboratory output last Sunday," the DOH said in a statement, adding that five laboratories failed to submit data.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 21 million people for the coronavirus infection since the outbreak in January 2020.

Related Topics

Died Philippines January Sunday 2020 From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Welcome the Dawn of Photography with vivo X70 Pro, ..

Welcome the Dawn of Photography with vivo X70 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan

48 seconds ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18 South Africa Vs. West ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18 South Africa Vs. West Indies, Live Score, History, W ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakistani student contributes to successful launch ..

Pakistani student contributes to successful launch of satellite in China

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan stands behind Kashmiris till solution of ..

Pakistan stands behind Kashmiris till solution of issue: Nazeer Abbassi

35 minutes ago
 China has huge potential market for Pakistani good ..

China has huge potential market for Pakistani goods: Chinese expert

35 minutes ago
 Turkish Airlines rings closing bell on Wall Street ..

Turkish Airlines rings closing bell on Wall Street

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.