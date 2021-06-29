UrduPoint.com
Philippines Logs 4,479 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 1,408,058

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 02:00 PM

Philippines logs 4,479 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,408,058

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Tuesday 4,479 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,408,058.

The death toll climbed to 24,557 after 101 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said, adding that 14 laboratories failed to submit data.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested more than 13 million people since the outbreak of the epidemic in the country in January 2020.

The spread of COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila has slowed, but the situation remains fragile, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

"The situation in Metro Manila is still very fragile, so this is not the time to be complacent. We still need to be vigilant," she said in an online briefing, warning that cases are rising in other parts of the country.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to retain the lockdown measures in Metro Manila and its adjacent provinces until next month to curb the spread of the Delta and other more infectious variants. Enditem

